Cyber Security watchdog warns about latest cyber frauds

The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) which is responsible for warning of trends about activities and developments in Vietnam's cyberspace has warned people about the latest cyber frauds.

The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Information Security Department focused on fraudulent money-back service scams.

According to NCSC, groups of scammers will post advertisements on social networks affirming to assist people who were deceived by fraudsters in recovering fraudulently transferred money to victims of fraud and misappropriation.

Another fraud is the year-end travel scam in which bad guys use many forms of advertising on social networks to offer super cheap tours and travel programs. Moreover, scammers will impersonate employees of travel companies and airline ticket offices to manipulate individuals into making payments into their accounts.

Not only that, there are some new tricks made by scammers such as setting up websites of reputable companies to lure victims into fraudulent services. According to the Department of Information Security, online fraud cases have been complicated in the digital environment, especially at the end of the year.

Therefore, people were advised to check and verify the recipient's information before transferring money online to help avoid money transfer scams.