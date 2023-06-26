Internet users warned about 24 typical frauds on cyberspace

The Information and Communications Ministry has started the campaign ‘Action Month for Identifying and Preventing Online Fraudulence’, chaired and coordinated by the Information Security Authority.



Accordingly, the campaign ‘Action Month for Identifying and Preventing Online Fraudulence’ is carried out from June 23 to July 23. The Information Security Authority is going to cooperate with members of the Alliance to spread suitable knowledge in order to raise the awareness of the public about information security on the Internet.

The campaign is held nationwide via useful clips to illustrate popular cyberspace scams, to help identify 24 fraudulence types, and to provide a knowledge handbook to protect people and their relatives on the cyberspace.

Reports from the Information Security Authority show that technology-related scamming activities in Vietnam lately has become more cunning and complicated. In the first 6 months this year, the proportion of cyberspace frauds increased by nearly 65 percent compared to this time last year.

There are 24 kinds of scamming divided into three main groups of brand counterfeiting, account hacking, and combination of various kinds. They mostly aim at the elderly (15 popular kinds), children (3 kinds), students and young adults (13 kinds), and workers or officers (19 kinds).

One of the major reasons why victims easily fall into those tricks is the low awareness of Internet users. Therefore, besides applying technical measures top stop these frauds, the Information Security Authority sees knowledge propaganda campaigns as an effective way to raise this awareness and equip citizens with proper Internet skills to protect themselves. This will in turn boost the national digital transformation process, help sustainable socio-economic development.