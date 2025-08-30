International

Cuban leader to pay visit, attend celebration of Vietnam’s 80th National Day

The trip from August 31 to September 2 will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse.

447078_01.jpg
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (Photo: VNA)

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and his spouse are scheduled to pay a state visit to Vietnam and attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the success of the August Revolution and the National Day of Vietnam from August 31 to September 2.

The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Cuba Communist Party of Cuba President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez August Revolution National Day of Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn