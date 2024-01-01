Cuban Ambassador highly values Vietnam’s economic development results

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén (Photo: VNA)

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2) and the New Year 2024, he said that Vietnam has reaped positive results in economic expansion despite complex developments of the world situation as a result of armed conflicts, financial crisis, and economic recession.



Thanks to the bravery, intelligence, steadfastness, and sound leadership of the Party and Government, Vietnam recorded outstanding economic growth in 2022, and it continues to be among the countries with fast growth rates in 2023, the diplomat assessed.



Regarding bilateral relations, he stated that Cuba has pinned high hope on the development of the Cuba-Vietnam ties.



Cuba hopes Vietnam to become an increasingly important factor contributing to supporting the Caribbean country in realising its strategic goals of ensuring food security through the supply of rice, as Vietnam is the main supplier of this very important grain for the Cuban people, the ambassador stressed.



He went on to say that cooperation between the two countries has been also promoted through Vietnamese businesses’ commitments to cooperating with Cuban partners in expanding production of essential goods such as rice, meat, maize, and beans.



“Vietnam is the largest Asian investor of Cuba and we hope Vietnamese businesses will continue to increase investment activities in our country," Ambassador Orlando Hernández said.



During National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Cuba in April, Vietnamese businesses inaugurated a solar power plant, a washing powder factory, and an animal feed factory in this Caribbean nation, he said, adding that it continues to promote efforts to have more and more Vietnamese investors explore the market and expand operations in Cuba.



He expressed his hope that investment cooperation activities will bring about benefits for both Cuba and Vietnam, as well as their enterprises, and Cuban products, particularly those related to biotechnology, will increase their presence in the Southeast Asian country. He shared that a delegation from BioCubaFarma, the Cuban organisation of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, recently visited Vietnam to seek cooperation opportunities, which will contribute to improving Vietnamese people’s health.



Regarding collaboration at regional and international forums, the Cuban Ambassador emphasised the need for the two countries to intensify coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations, promote cooperation in areas of mutual concern, in the context of a complex and changing world situation with many interwoven challenges and opportunities.



In that context, Vietnam and Cuba must unite and make stronger efforts to implement all proposed plans, with the common goal of improving people's living conditions, Orlando Hernández stressed.

VNA