Cuba-Vietnam ties – symbol of solidarity: Cuban NA President

The close-knit relationship between Cuba and Vietnam, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and nurtured by the two countries’ generations of leaders and people, is a symbol of the era and of solidarity, said President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

During a reception in Havana on March 26 for the new Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba, Le Quang Long, Hernández committed all possible support for the diplomat to fulfill tasks assigned by the Vietnamese Party and State.

He recounted significant milestones in the exceptionally rare relationship between the two countries, notably the Cuba visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in April 2023 that coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam of Cuba, now the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association; the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the southern liberated zone, and the 63rd anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (December 2).

According to him, NA Chairman Hue was the first foreign leader to visit Cuba after the country’s general election, and to address the Cuban legislature following the election of important State positions in line with the Constitution. This unprecedented event demonstrates the importance that the Cuban NA attaches to the Vietnam-Cuba relationship, he said.

Long, for his part, affirmed that Vietnam will never forget the invaluable support provided by the fraternal Cuban people during difficult times.

He highlighted Vietnam's unwavering support for Cuba in its fight against the US blockade, its pursuit of socio-economic development and efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Earlier, he submitted a copy of his credentials to Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo.

VNA