Cu Kieu-growing farmers in Quang Ngai worry about sharp drop in price

Cu Kieu (Allium chinese or Chinese onion) of Quang Ngai Province is sold for VND8,000 (US$0.32) per kilogram at the current time lower than the same period of last year making farmers worry about their income as Tet holiday is approaching.

Cu Kieu (Allium chinense or Chinese onion) (Photo: Nguyen Trang)

At the largest Allium Chinese onion growing area of Long Yen Village in Binh Long Commune, Binh Son District, the farmers are busy at the fields for harvesting.

However, the price of Allium Chinese Onion is only traded at VND8,000 (US$0.32) per kilogram after harvesting.

A portion is sold in Quang Ngai while the rest output is collected by traders and sold in various places outside the province.

Farmers in Long Yen Village are harvesting Allium chinense. (Photo: Nguyen Trang)

Vice Chairman of Binh Long Commune People's Committee Pham Dinh Duong said that Long Yen Village has spent more than 20 hectares of land for growing the plants with an estimated output of 16 tons per hectare.

At the current time, traders are purchasing with minor amount over previous years as Allium Chinese Onion from other places are entering in harvest season and distribute to the Quang Ngai market.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

