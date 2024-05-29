Business

CPI surges slightly, domestic gold price on trend with global price

SGGPO

In the first five months of the year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 4.03 percent on average over the same period last year while the core inflation rate surged 2.78 percent.

cpi-thang-5-8812.png.png

A report from the General Statistics Office (GSO) this morning showed that the CPI in May increased slightly by 0.05 percent over last month. It surged 1.24 percent and 4.44 percent over December 2023 and the same period last year, respectively.

In May, there were seven groups of goods and services with an uptrend in the index over the previous month and three groups of goods with a downtrend in the index and one group with stable prices.

Besides, the core inflation rate in May increased 0.15 percent over April and up 2.68 percent over the same period last year.

On average, in the first five months of the year, the core inflation rate surged 2.78 percent over 2023, lower than the general average CPI of 4.03 percent as the rise in food, gasoline, educational and medical service prices was the main factor leading to the surge in CPI.

However, they were not included in the group of goods for counting the core inflation rate.

Not included in the CPI basket, the domestic gold price moved in the same direction as the global gold price.

By May 24, the world gold price on average surged 1.3 percent over April 2024. In the domestic market, the gold price in May increased 3.81 percent over April, up 21.47 percent over December 2023 and 32.18 percent over the same period last year.

On average, in the first five months of the year, the domestic gold price increased 22.95 percent over the same period last year.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

consumer price index domestic gold price the first five months of the year core inflation rate

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn