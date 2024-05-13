Conference shares experience in int’l covenant on civil, political rights

A conference to share experience in implementing the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) within the framework of a justice and legal empowerment project in Vietnam funded by the European Union (EU) was held iN Can Tho.

Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)

The event, jointly held by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ)’s Department of International Cooperation (DIC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam, provided an overview of the ICCPR and the preparation of periodic national reports on, and shared experience in implementing the covenant.

According to DIC Director Nguyen Huu Huyen, since becoming a member of the UN in 1977 and the ICCPR in 1982, Vietnam has continuously worked to fulfill its obligations as a member state of the covenant. This is evidenced through activities such as building and improving laws concerning civil and political rights, promoting the popularisation of laws related to civil and political rights and ICCPR at a national level.

He underlined the importance of enhancing training and legal knowledge, as well as skills for those in charge of building law and policy development, and addressing difficulties and obstacles in institutional building and improvement.

Sabina Stein, Assistant Resident Representative, Head of the Governance and Participation Team at the UNDP, said the international community has recognised Vietnam's efforts and achievements in enhancing education and promoting human rights in recent times.

The training programme is also a clear testament to Vietnam's efforts, she said, adding that legal officers and reporters attending the event play a crucial and strategic role in protecting citizens' rights, especially vulnerable groups in the country.

The ICCPR of 1966 is one of the most important international treaties of the UN on human rights. With the participation of 173 out of the 193 UN member states, this covenant has become one of the most widely ratified international treaties.

It served as a legal foundation for the emergence of other international treaties on human rights such as Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in 1984, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 1979, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

