Conference assesses implementation of youth-related policies, laws

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, on November 23 held a conference evaluating the implementation of youth-related policies and laws.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Trieu Van Cuong said that after the 14th National Assembly passed the Youth Law in 2020, the Government issued decrees guiding the implementation of the law, and the Prime Minister also issued the Vietnamese Youth Development Strategy for 2021 - 2030.

Appreciating contributions of the UNFPA in Vietnam, Cuong said that during the more than 10 years of cooperation, the fund has supported the implementation of capacity building projects for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government agencies in developing, promulgating, and carrying out policies and laws on youth.

He expressed his hope that the UNFPA in Vietnam will continue to prioritise resources for the Government in general and the Ministry of Home Affairs in particular to successfully implement youth development goals, towards achieving the Government’s goals on sustainable development.