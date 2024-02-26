Commercial banks increase deposit interest rates

After the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, commercial banks have started increasing deposit interest rates by 0.1-0.4 percent per year despite the ongoing tendency of reduction.

Particularly, Saigon Commercial Bank (Sacombank) on February 23 increased the deposit rate by 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent a year. As for the deposit terms of one to five months, the highest rate was at 3.6 percent per year.

Similarly, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has just increased the deposit rate for six-month term by 0.2 percent to 3.3 percent per year at the counter and 3.5 percent per year via internet banking.

Notably, the highest interest rate of Techcombank is now five percent per year for customers depositing at least VND3 billion (US$121,000) for a term of 12 months.

Previously, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) also increased its interest rates for various terms by 0.1-0.3 percent to reach the highest level of 4.8 percent per year for 12-month term deposits. It reaches five percent for a 12-month term deposit of from VND5 billion (US$202,000).

The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) is now applying the interest rate of 8.1 percent for customers with a deposit from VND300 billion (US$12 million) for the 13-month term and the maximum rate of 5.7 percent per year for a deposit of under VND300 billion (US$12 million).

