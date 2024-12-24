Combating child abuse needs collective effort

Staff at Hung Vuong Hospital's Social Work Department provide psychological support to a victim

The prevalence of child sexual abuse, particularly in cases where the perpetrator is an acquaintance of the victim, has a profound and lasting impact on individuals, families, and society. The emergence of child sexual abuse within the context of 'early love' relationships further underscores the urgent need for effective prevention and intervention strategies.

Dr. Pham Quoc Hung, Head of the Social Work Department at Hung Vuong Hospital said that in 2023, there were 423 births (105 abortions) of minors and children, accounting for 1.21 percent of the total number of pregnant people coming for treatment.

The Bo Cong Anh pilot model which is implemented under Decision No. 4275/QD-UBND dated December 7, 2022 by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, aims to create a safe and friendly environment for women and children. Located at Hung Vuong Hospital, a representative of the model reported 154 cases of girls experiencing sexual abuse resulting in unintended pregnancies between March 2023 and the end of November 2024.

Of the 154 documented cases, 13 resulted in formal police reports, either through denouncements or legal action. The remaining cases exhibited a diverse range of responses from affected families. These responses included choosing not to pursue legal action, concealing the incident, withdrawing initial complaints, seeking medical assessments or support services, or declining to share further information with authorities.

Deputy Head Tran Thi Thu Ha of the Southern Standing Office under the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Children's Rights affirmed that although the work of caring for, educating and protecting children has achieved many positive results; there are still some shortcomings. According to her, child abuse is still complicated, violence in the family still occurs; plus, child sexual abuse in the online environment poses a significant and growing concern.

In fulfilling its core functions and responsibilities, the association has promoted the implementation of positive parenting methods, emphasizing the importance of non-violent child-rearing practices.

Furthermore, the association plays a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of abused children, participating in efforts to bring perpetrators to justice. These concerted efforts contribute significantly to the prevention of child abuse and the creation of a safe and nurturing environment for the holistic development of children.

Head of the Division of Child Protection, Care and Gender Equality of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Kim Thanh said that Ho Chi Minh City is home to nearly 2 million children, a significant portion of whom have migrated from other provinces with their families. Recognizing this, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs prioritizes child care and protection as a key objective.

Ms. Kim Thanh advised that individuals can report suspected child abuse or seek support by contacting the People's Committee or the police of the ward, commune, or town where the incident occurred or where the child resides. The following hotlines are available for assistance: 113 (Ho Chi Minh City Police), 1900545559 (Ho Chi Minh City Center for Social Work for Children), 18009069 (Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Protection of Children's Rights), 111 (National Hotline for Child Protection), or the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs at all levels.

To enhance safety and ensure timely support for women and children experiencing violence or abuse, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City has introduced the Bo Cong Anh Women and Children Support Model at Hung Vuong Hospital. When patients seek examination or treatment and doctors identify signs of violence or abuse, they will notify the hospital's Social Work Department. This department then follows a structured process to counsel and assist victims in overcoming violence and abuse.

For those requiring temporary shelter or distance from the perpetrator, program staff will arrange for their transfer to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Social Work and Vocational Education for Teenagers, where they will receive care and support.

Experts advocate for a comprehensive approach to prevent the phenomenon of "children giving birth to children". This requires significant involvement from various departments and agencies, alongside the collaboration of the entire community. It is essential to prioritize the support and education of parents, caregivers and families regarding child-rearing practices.

Furthermore, there is a need to enhance awareness about the effects of violence on children and to foster strong partnerships among schools, families, and society in the management, education, and protection of children. Additionally, it is important to elevate the roles of the Youth Union, Young Pioneers, and relevant associations in providing counseling and guidance within schools.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy