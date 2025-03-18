Coffee prices remain high, export revenue exceeds US$1.7 bln in first two months

On March 17, the purchase price of coffee in the provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong was VND132,000 (US$5.2) per kilogram. In provinces of Lam Dong and Gia Lai, it reached VND130,000 (US$5.1) per kilogram and VND131,800 (US$5.16) per kilogram, an increase of VND2,000 (US$0.08) per kilogram over last week.

According to analysts, coffee production in Brazil, the world’s largest coffee exporter, has sharply declined due to unfavorable weather conditions which has driven up the price of Robusta coffee.

Additionally, major markets such as the United States and Europe continue to increase coffee imports to meet rising spring consumption demand.

According to a report from the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA), in the first two months of 2025, Vietnam exported over 310,000 tons of coffee, valued at US$1.72 billion. The export volume dropped 22 percent while the total export value surged 37.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

