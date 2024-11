Coffee growers in the Central Highlands which is home to 639,000 hectares of coffee are delighted as the region is experiencing a bumper harvest.

As coffee beans ripen and are harvested, prices fluctuate between VND107,000 and VND113,000 per kilogram, generating significant income for local communities.

As the coffee harvest season peaks, coffee gardens are bustling with activity. Workers can be seen carefully picking the ripe coffee cherries, and the farmers' faces reflect their anticipation of a bountiful yield.

Coffee is brought to the drying yard.

Children follow their parents to pick coffee.

By Huu Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan