Soldiers of the Coast Guard Region 4 Command yesterday dispatched a ship carrying more than 350,000 liters of fresh water to provide for inhabitants in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau’s Hon Chuoi Island.

Coast guards transport 350,000 liters of fresh water to help Hon Chuoi islanders

Hon Chuoi Island of Ca Mau Province - one of the important islands of the Mekong Delta - has no lakes or freshwater wells. Islanders store rainwater for daily use but the island is facing an unprecedented water crisis amid prolonged drought. Inhabitants and soldiers stationed on the island have suffered a severe lack of water for daily activities. Faced with that situation, the Coast Guard Region 4 Command shipped more than 350,000 liters of fresh water from Phu Quoc City to the island.

Getting fresh water from the officers and soldiers of ship CSB9003, islander Tran Thi Cam excitedly said that normally, there is a shortage of fresh water on the island, but this dry season, gripped by drought, this island is running out of fresh water. Having received fresh water, inhabitants on the island were very happy.

Coast Guard Region 4 Command said that it will continue to provide fresh water as a way to share difficulties with people living on islands and fishermen at sea. This work will further strengthen the bond between the military and local inhabitants, contributing to the protection of the sea and islands' sovereignty.

By Hoang Tuan – Translated By Dan Thuy