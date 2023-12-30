City leaders award certificate of merit to surgical team

City leaders awarded a certificate of merit to the surgical team that successfully reattached the severed arm of a 5-year-old patient.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc awards certificates of merit to surgical team

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc awarded extraordinary certificates of merit from Ho Chi Minh City People;s Committee to the three groups and five surgeons of the Orthopedic Trauma Hospital for their outstanding achievements in timely surgery and joint surgery. The severed arm of a 5-year-old child patient in Tra Vinh Province’s Chau Thanh District.

City leaders highly appreciated the expertise and sense of responsibility of the hospital's medical staff, especially staff of the emergency department, microplastic surgery department and anesthesiology and resuscitation department.

According to Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, immediately after hearing about the successful limb replantation for a 5-year-old child performed by doctors at the Orthopedic Trauma Hospital, city leaders were delighted greatly valuing the efforts of the hospital team.

Vice Chairman Duc and doctors also gift the baby girl

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City leaders wanted the hospital to continue to promote and demonstrate the professional qualifications and sense of responsibility of doctors treating patients.

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also visited, encouraged and delivered gifts from the leaders of the City People's Committee to the child patient.

Previously, as SGGP newspaper reported that surgeons of the Ho Chi Minh City Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital performed microsurgery to connect the severed arm for the five-year-old child patient who was immediately taken to Tra Vinh Hospital for first aid after the accident, then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital and the Children's Hospital 1. Finally, she was taken to the Ho Chi Minh City Orthopedics Hospital for limb replantation.

Eight days after the replantation, the microsurgically stitched arm is stable, the fingers are warm, there are no blisters, there is no infection, the baby is in good spirits and smiles happily. Currently, the baby is in stable health and is being taken care of at the infirmary’s Department of Microsurgery.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan