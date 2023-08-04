Citizens warned of scamming via impersonating tax authorities

Hanoi Tax Department yesterday warned the public about certain people impersonating its staff and distributing notices to collect tax payments for scamming purposes.



Accordingly, Hanoi Tax Department stressed that it only authorizes the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and towns to collect the tax on non-agricultural land use from households and Hanoi Post to collect tax from household businesses in the districts of Thanh Tri, Dong Anh, Son Tay, Thanh Oai, Chuong My, Phuc Tho, and Phu Xuyen.

The above authorized state agencies will issue tax receipts to taxpayers in compliance with legal regulations. Therefore, when receiving messages and notices about tax payment or tax-related punishment decisions, the public should carefully check the content instead of immediately following the instructions in those messages or notices.

Hanoi Tax Department also informed that taxpayers could contact its formal officers and those working in the local tax divisions for more support. Their phone numbers are posted on the official website of Hanoi Tax Department.

In the event of receiving scamming messages and notices or calls, taxpayers are asked to save valid evidence like the messages themselves or records of those calls. These proofs must be then submitted to functional agencies under the Ministry of Public Security, the nearest tax agencies, as well as telecoms businesses managing those ill-intention subscribers for proper handling.

Taxpayers can access this website to update tax-related formal information from Hanoi Tax Department: https://hanoi.gdt.gov.vn/wps/portal.