Citizens warned of latest dangerous scamming tricks

The HCMC Department of Public Security yesterday informed that scammers have recently used new tricks to appropriate money, gravely affecting the security of the society.



The infamous tricks of criminals so far are a call to parents telling that their children are in medical emergency cases, a call to invite people to join in a famous show held by HTV (HCMC Television) such as ‘Ao Dai Festival’, ‘Fashion show’.

However, lately, the Criminal Police Division (PC02) of HCMC Public Security Department has received reports of the latest scamming trick, where criminals create advertisements calling for the participation of Internet users in online dating services via Telegram.

Accordingly, people are given a link to register for an account on the website of this online service, following by the fee depositing stage to become a VIP member in order to receive commission later. When preparing to deliver money, these members are informed that certain data of theirs are imprecise and that their account is temporarily locked. To reactivate it, they have to deposit a larger amount of money for data recovery as well.

A successful money transfer earns a membership card for participants to begin their dating process. After that, these people are asked to deposit more money into assigned bank accounts to complete their missions and receive commission as promised. The incident of imprecise data detection is then repeated many times with an increasing amount being requested for data recovery, showing a signal of money appropriation.

HCMC Public Security Department warn that citizens should immediately report to the nearest functional agencies when being contacted by such criminals to handle the case in compliance with the law.