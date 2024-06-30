Cho Ray Hospital’s Director elected as Deputy Minister of Health

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Decision No. 579/QD-TTg on June 29, 2024, to appoint Doctor Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray Hospital, as the Deputy Minister of Health.

Doctor Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray Hospital has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Health. (Photo: SGGP)

The appointment term is five years from the effective date of the decision, the Ministry of Health announced.

Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc was born on September 16, 1973, in Cat Tan Commune, Phu Cat District, the central coastal province of Binh Dinh. He got a doctoral degree in internal medicine, a degree of Specialist Doctor level II, and a Bachelor's degree in English. He graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

Mr. Nguyen Tri Thuc was Secretary of the Youth Union of Cho Ray Hospital from 2006-2014 and held various positions including Deputy Director of the Cardiology Center, Head of the Arrhythmia Treatment Department, Deputy Head of the Department of Personnel and Organization, Deputy Director of Cho Ray Hospital. He was appointed as the Director of Cho Ray Hospital by the Ministry of Health from on November 1, 2019.

He also serves as the Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the bloc of grassroots healthcare under the Ministry of Health, and deputy to the 15th National Assembly (NA).

He was awarded titles, including Meritorious Artist in 2017, Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister in 2012, Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award in 2007, Outstanding Young Doctor Award in 2011.

As of now, the leaders of the Ministry of Health include Minister Dao Hong Lan and five Deputy Ministers including Do Xuan Tuyen, Tran Van Thuan, Nguyen Thi Lien Huong, Le Duc Luong, and Nguyen Tri Thuc.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh