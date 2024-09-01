Chinese national arrested for using fake BTS to spread scam messages

Police had initiated legal proceedings and temporarily detained Z.Z., 44, a Chinese national, living in Thang Tam Ward, Vung Tau City for "unauthorized access to computer networks, telecommunications networks, or electronic devices of others."

Fake BTS equipment placed in a car

Earlier, in early August 2024, after receiving reports of suspicious activities involving the use of a fake base transceiver station (BTS) to disseminate messages in Vung Tau City, the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Police, in coordination with the Department of Technical Services under the Ministry of Public Security, swiftly deployed professional measures, utilized modern technical equipment, and mobilized relevant forces to monitor, track, and trace these activities.

On August 8, in the Thuy Van Street area of Thang Tam Ward, Vung Tau City, authorities caught Z.Z. in the act of using fake BTS equipment installed in a moving 7-seater vehicle to access telecommunications networks illegally and distribute spam and fraudulent messages.

Spam and scam messages sent from the fake BTS equipment

Through investigative efforts, authorities initially determined that the suspects exploited the weak security of 2G (GSM) networks and the tendency of mobile devices to connect to the strongest available signal automatically. They used fake BTS station equipment with control software that could cover a radius of about 2km, disrupting 3G and 4G signals from legitimate network operators.

They then employed high-powered signals to send spam and fraudulent messages to users for malicious purposes. When mobile phones entered the affected area, users could receive spoofed messages, leading them to harmful links designed to steal personal information or trick them into installing dangerous software.

According to the police, the fake BTS devices used by the suspects were of a new, high-tech variety—compact, easy to install, and cleverly disguised on vehicles. The suspects also set the fake BTS to operate intermittently, frequently moving along various routes without a fixed pattern to evade detection and capture by law enforcement.

By Trung An – Translated by Thuy Doan