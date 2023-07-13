ChatGPT helps reporters and editors to reduce working time

ChatGPT application can help reporters and editors to complete their workload in at least half the time.

Today, the Vietnam Institute of Digital Economy Development, Military Region 7's newspaper and television, the Political Bureau of the Military Region 7 held a conference to introduce the ChatGPT application for reporters and editors.

At the conference, Director of the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development Tran Quy introduced the basics of the ChatGPT application to improve the quality and efficiency of work in journalism.

According to him, the ChatGPT application is an effective support tool for writing and editing article content, creating creative content, and attracting readers. It also helps the process of information collection, data processing and article editing.