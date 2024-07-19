CEO of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai prosecuted, arrested

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has prosecuted Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan, General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company for violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

As of July 19 afternoon, the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to prosecute and arrest Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan, and issue an order to search the residence of the CEO of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Joint Stock Company in a case involving Vietnam Rubber Group, Dong Nai Rubber Company, Ba Ria Rubber Company, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and related units.

Accordingly, the Investigation Police Agency is investigating the case of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness; accepting bribes and abusing power while being on duty” related to the above-mentioned organizations and individuals.

On the same day, following approval from the Supreme People's Procuracy regarding the above-mentioned decision and order, the Investigation Police Agency proceeded with enforcement in accordance with regulations.

The agency is gathering evidence, documents and papers related to the violations of the prosecuted. The case is still under investigation to clarify other violations by Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Joint Stock Company and other relevant units and individuals. Besides, legal measures are being applied to fully recover state assets.

Relating to this case, on July 17, the Investigation Police Agency had issued a decision to prosecute, temporarily detain and ban from leaving the place of residence and search the residence of four individuals Tran Ngoc Thuan, former member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vietnam Rubber Group for the crime of "Accepting bribes"; Nguyen Thi Hong, former Deputy Head of Steering Committee 9 and former Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the crime of "Abusing power or position while performing duties"; Vo Sy Luc, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Rubber Group and Tran Thoai, member of the Board of Directors and Deputy CEO of Vietnam Rubber Group for their violations on management, use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness.

Recently, at the end of May 2024, the media reported that Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan affirmed that Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Joint Stock Company was not involved in the case at Vietnam Rubber Group, originally specialized in supplying round, sawn timber and processed timber and wooden products for export, outdoor furniture, interior decoration and so on.

Quoc Cuong Gia Lai has developed and expanded in real estate, rubber, hydropower, timber and construction sectors.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong