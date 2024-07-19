Police raid General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company’s residence

Police forces and officers from the Supreme People's Procuracy this morning raided the residence of Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan, General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company on Tran Quoc Thao Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City for investigation.

During the search, functional forces found and seized numerous documents and papers at her villa.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter said that mobile police, police officers, investigators and prosecutors along with privileged blue-plated cars of the Ministry of Public Security cordoned off the area outside and inside the villa.

This search serves further investigation into violations at Vietnam Rubber Group, Ba Ria Rubber Company, Dong Nai Rubber Company, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and related units, including violations related to the land plot project at 39-39B Ben Van Don, Ward 12, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City.

Related to the case of “violations of regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness; bribery; abuse of power and official position while performing official duties” which occurred at Vietnam Rubber Group, Dong Nai Rubber Company, Ba Ria Rubber Company, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant units, the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted four individuals a few days ago.

Among them, three defendants are leaders of Vietnam Rubber Group and Nguyen Thi Hong, former Deputy Head of Steering Committee 9 and former Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Up to now, at least 16 individuals have been prosecuted for various violations of causing significant losses of valuable assets as converting public land into private assets.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong