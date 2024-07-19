Law

Police raid General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company’s residence

SGGPO

Police forces and officers from the Supreme People's Procuracy this morning raided the residence of Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan, General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company on Tran Quoc Thao Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City for investigation. 

h5.jpg
Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan, General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company

During the search, functional forces found and seized numerous documents and papers at her villa.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter said that mobile police, police officers, investigators and prosecutors along with privileged blue-plated cars of the Ministry of Public Security cordoned off the area outside and inside the villa.

This search serves further investigation into violations at Vietnam Rubber Group, Ba Ria Rubber Company, Dong Nai Rubber Company, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and related units, including violations related to the land plot project at 39-39B Ben Van Don, Ward 12, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City.

Related to the case of “violations of regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness; bribery; abuse of power and official position while performing official duties” which occurred at Vietnam Rubber Group, Dong Nai Rubber Company, Ba Ria Rubber Company, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant units, the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted four individuals a few days ago.

Among them, three defendants are leaders of Vietnam Rubber Group and Nguyen Thi Hong, former Deputy Head of Steering Committee 9 and former Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Up to now, at least 16 individuals have been prosecuted for various violations of causing significant losses of valuable assets as converting public land into private assets.

H4.jpg
Many privileged blue-plated cars of the Ministry of Public Security cordon off the area outside and inside the villa.

Police and blue-plated vehicles codoned in front of the private house of Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan, CEO of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai on Tran Quoc Thao Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City throughout July 19 morning.

h1.jpg
h2.jpg
h3.jpg
By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

General Director of Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Company Nguyen Thi Nhu Loan violations at Vietnam Rubber Group Ba Ria Rubber Company Dong Nai Rubber Company Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn