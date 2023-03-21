Central Youth Union, Vietnam Post cooperate to boost e-commerce

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Central Youth Union) yesterday signed a collaboration agreement with Vietnam Post for the 2023-2026 period.



In Ho Chi Minh City, the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC signed the agreement with the Management Board of Vietnam Post – HCMC. The two partners will work with each other to launch programs to support union members in the digital transformation process and to hold training sessions about business skills on digital platforms.

Vietnam Post – HCMC offers free digital booths on its e-commerce platform Postmart.vn to all union members after completing these training sessions. It also helps to market startup products of young people nominated by Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC at its branch offices and online shopping channel.

In the same afternoon, many provincial branches of Vietnam Post signed similar agreements with corresponding units of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union there. 705 district branches of Vietnam Post did the same action with district-level Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.