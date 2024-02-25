National

Carriers to intercept new subscribers for 2G Only phones from March

SGGP

Telecommunication carriers set to intercept new mobile subscribers with 2G Only phones which are not on the list of conformity certificates issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC).

This is a new annoucement from the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Users can search for models of 2G phones via https://tqc.gov.vn/2g-only.

The move comes in line with the policy and orientation of terminating 2G mobile technology and popularizing smartphones.

The termination of 2G signal aimed at taking advantage of frequency resources for modern telecommunication technologies in accordance with the development targets of the carriers and the country, thereby, improving the quality of the 4G mobile technology system, optimizing operation and exploitation costs for better services.

Telecommunication enterprises are responsible for popularizing the solution implementation of controlling and preventing users from connection to 2G mobile technology and announcing contact points to handle arising complaints from customers.

By Minh Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

2G Only phones new mobile subscribers telecommunication carriers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn