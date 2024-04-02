Capital of projects not completing formalities to be transferred

Under Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s requirement, the capital of the projects that are not completed for formalities will be transferred.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday signed official Telegram No. 29/CD-TTg on completing investment procedures for projects expected to arrange medium-term public investment plans for the period 2021 - 2025.

The telegram clearly states that the Prime Minister has assigned to supplement the medium-term public investment plan with central budget capital for the period 2021 - 2025 from the general reserve source to the medium-term public investment plan between 2021 and 2025 corresponding to the increasing central budget revenue in 2022 for 34 tasks and projects with a total capital of VND33,157 billion (US$1.33 billion).

At the same time, ministries, central agencies and localities are requested to urgently complete investment procedures for projects in this plan.

However, 6 ministries, central agencies and 12 localities have not yet completed investment procedures so far according to the present regulations to submit to competent authorities for additional mid-term public investment plans for the period 2021 - 2025.

These ministries, central agencies and 12 localities are the Party Central Committee Office, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and provinces including Quang Tri, Binh Duong, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Can Tho, Thai Binh, Ninh Binh, Binh Phuoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Vinh Long, Lam Dong.

To ensure timely capital allocation and speed up capital disbursement, the Prime Minister requested ministers, heads of central agencies, and chairpersons of people's committees of the above provinces and cities to focus on the implementation of the disbursement plan.

For projects that have been assigned a medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021 - 2025 by the Prime Minister from the general reserve source corresponding to the increase in central budget revenue in 2022, ministries, central agencies and localities have to complete investment procedures to arrange annual capital plans according to the regulations. Ministries, agencies and local administrations must send investment procedures to the Ministry of Planning and Investment no later than April 10.

After this deadline, in case ministries, central agencies and localities do not complete investment procedures, the Ministry of Planning and Investment shall report to the Government, the Prime Minister, and competent authorities on transferring of capital to ministries, agencies, localities that meet the requirements according to the current regulations.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to review, synthesize and report to the Prime Minister and the Government before April 20. Competent authorities will consider additional assignment of the medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021 - 2025 from the general reserve source corresponding to the increase in central budget revenue in 2022. The 2024 capital plan will be transferred to projects that satisfy requirements according to the provisions of the law on public investment and the state budget.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai also just signed a decision to assign estimates and investment plans for central budget capital in 2024 from increased revenue and saving of central budget expenditures in 2021 to the Ministry of Transport and eight localities for the implementation of three important national highway projects.

Specifically, some VND2,571 billion was given to the Ministry of Transport was assigned and VND3,887 billion was provided to the People's Committees of 8 provinces and cities including Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, Dong Nai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, An Giang, Can Tho, Hau Giang, Soc Trang for three important national highway projects.

By Phan Thao - Translated By Anh Quan