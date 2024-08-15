Canadian naval ship visits Ho Chi Minh City

Royal Canadian Navy Ship, HMCS Montreal, docked at Saigon Port on August 15 morning to begin its tour to Ho Chi Minh City.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Anh Tuan, Deputy Brigade Commander of Brigade 125, Naval Command welcomes Lieutenant Colonel Travis Bain, Commanding Officer of the HMCS Montréal. (Photo: Thuy Vu)

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Anh Tuan, Deputy Brigade Commander of Brigade 125, Naval Command along with representatives from various departments and agencies in Ho Chi Minh City were present at Saigon Port to welcome crews of the naval ship.

The visit of HMCS Montréal demonstrates Canada's strong commitment to its dynamic partnership for Vietnam in particular and the Indo-Pacific region in general, as well as cultivates good friendship and defense cooperation between Canada and Vietnam.

During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City, the Canadian officers and crews will join various activities such as a meeting with students from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Ho Chi Minh City, visits to Tinh Me 2 Orphanage in Binh Duong Province and Ben Thanh Market and learning how to make Banh Xeo (Vietnamese pancake) and so on.

At a press conference aboard the HMCS Montréal, Lieutenant Colonel Travis Bain, Commanding Officer of the HMCS Montréal, stated that the ship departed from Halifax port, Canada in April, traveled through the Middle East and arrived in the Indo-Pacific region respectively.

This is the first time the ship has come to Vietnam. Many members of the delegation are eager to learn about Vietnam, and explore the beauty of the country, especially to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine.

Lieutenant Colonel Travis Bain said that Canadian ship HMCS Montréal has been deployed in the Indo-Pacific as part of Operation Horizon to tighten relationships with countries in the area.

Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil said that the visit of the Royal Canadian Navy Ship HMCS Montréal to Vietnam symbolizes the shared interests of both countries in regional stability based on international law and the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

There are some photos at the welcoming ceremony.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong