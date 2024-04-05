Can Tho strives to complete riverside project in June

Leaders of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City have just had a working session with the French Development Agency (AFD) in Vietnam on the implementation of the Can Tho City Riverside- Adaptation to Climate Change Project.

The project was invested by the Can Tho Construction Investment Project Management Board with a total capital of more than VND1,095 billion (US$44 million), including around VND470 billion (US$19 million) from Official Development Assistance (ODA) and non-refundable capital of AFD.

The project has a total length of nearly 5.2 kilometers spanning Ninh Kieu, Phong Dien districts in Can Tho City and the riverside areas opposite of Cai Rang District.

According to the Can Tho Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project has been completed around 93 percent of the work volume.

In addition, the unit has also completed the procedures submitting the Ministry of Finance to extend the capital withdrawal deadline for the project by April 30.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong