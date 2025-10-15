International

Vietnam welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas: Spokesperson

Vietnam calls on all parties concerned to strictly adhere to the agreement, thereby creating conditions for the achievement of the two-state solution and moving towards a sustainable and lasting peace solution for the Palestinian issue.

Vietnam welcomes the Israel – Hamas agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip soon and highly values countries' mediation and reconciliation efforts that helped achieve this outcome, stated Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on October 14.

She made the statement in response to a reporter’s question on Vietnam’s reaction to the official adoption of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said that Vietnam calls on all parties concerned to strictly adhere to the agreement, thereby creating conditions for the achievement of the two-state solution and moving towards a sustainable and lasting peace solution for the Palestinian issue.

“Vietnam supports and stands ready to make active contributions to the international community's efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip, on the basis of respect for national sovereignty, the principles of international law, and the rights and legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson said.

