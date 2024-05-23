Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway to begin toll collection on May 28

Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway Joint-stock Company announced on May 23 afternoon that the tolls are determined at VND130,000 (US$5.1) to VND497,000 (US$19.5) per vehicle for each turn on the whole route.
Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway has four toll plazas, including one station in Du Long (Du Long Intersection, at Km70+194), two stations in Phan Rang (Phan Rang intersection, at Km92+815) and one station on the main route (Km133+770).
Under Directive No.11/CT-TTg dated July 19, 2022 of the Prime Minister, all of the vehicles traveling to the expressway have to use non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC).
Vehicles that fail to comply with the regulations will be ceased to use the service and be handled under law by functional agencies.
Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway under the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the period 2017 – 2020 has a total investment of VND8,925 billion (US$350 million).
The project has a total length of 78.5 kilometers running through three provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan with a consortium of Deo Ca Group, Deo Ca Construction Joint Stock Company and 194 Construction Investment Corporation as the project's investor.
Previously, from 7 a.m. on April 26, 2022 to 12 a.m. on May 23, 2024, Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway was put into exploitation without toll collection serving over 280,000 turns of vehicles.