Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway to begin toll collection on May 28

78.5-kilometer-long Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway across the Central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan will begin toll collection on May 28.

Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway Joint-stock Company announced on May 23 afternoon that the tolls are determined at VND130,000 (US$5.1) to VND497,000 (US$19.5) per vehicle for each turn on the whole route.

Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway has four toll plazas, including one station in Du Long (Du Long Intersection, at Km70+194), two stations in Phan Rang (Phan Rang intersection, at Km92+815) and one station on the main route (Km133+770).

Under Directive No.11/CT-TTg dated July 19, 2022 of the Prime Minister, all of the vehicles traveling to the expressway have to use non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC).

Vehicles that fail to comply with the regulations will be ceased to use the service and be handled under law by functional agencies.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) attends the inauguration ceremony of Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway on April 28.

Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway under the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the period 2017 – 2020 has a total investment of VND8,925 billion (US$350 million).

The project has a total length of 78.5 kilometers running through three provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan with a consortium of Deo Ca Group, Deo Ca Construction Joint Stock Company and 194 Construction Investment Corporation as the project's investor.

Previously, from 7 a.m. on April 26, 2022 to 12 a.m. on May 23, 2024, Cam Lam – Vinh Hao Expressway was put into exploitation without toll collection serving over 280,000 turns of vehicles.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong