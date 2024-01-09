Bulgarian NA Speaker wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov and his entourage left Hanoi on January 9 afternoon, concluding their five-day official trip to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong bids farewell to Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov at Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)

This was the first visit by a Bulgarian NA Speaker in over a decade, and was billed as a reciprocal visit following the official Bulgaria visit by the Vietnamese top legislator in September 2023.

Jeliazkov's visit was to cultivate sound political relations between the two countries via Party, State, parliament, Government and people-to-people exchange channels. It offered a good opportunity for the two sides to discuss regional and international issues of mutual concerns, bolster bilateral relations and cooperation in a practical and effective fashion, especially in the areas of their strength.

Bulgaria sees Vietnam as an important partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Vietnam views the visiting delegation as an important link to a strategic Eastern European partner.

During his stay, Jeliazkov had extensive meetings with a host of Vietnamese leaders.

Leaders of the two countries commented the positive development progress in the bilateral cooperation across various areas, and agreed to continue enhancing visits and contact at all levels via all channels as well as effectively roll out bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements.

Amidst the economic downturn across the globe, two-way trade revenue topped US$200 million. Both sides eyed US$500 million a year in the bilateral trade exchange by promoting trade and investment cooperation, particularly in the fields of their strengths such as hi-tech agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, tourism, culture, aviation, among others.

Vietnam called on Bulgaria to influence the European Commission’s consideration of removing the “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood. Additionally, the country appreciated the Bulgarian NA’s ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which will help Bulgarian enterprises access the Vietnamese market as well as reach the ASEAN market. The group asked the Bulgarian side to accelerate the ratification by the remaining member parliaments of the EU so that the EVIPA could take effect at the early date.

The two legislators concurred that both sides should continue formalising the new Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments signed in September 2023 in a swift, active and effective manner, and in line with the spirit that parliamentary cooperation forms an important pillar of the two countries’ relations.

Besides, cooperation between the two parliamentary friendship groups will help the Vietnamese and Bulgarian NAs work together to supervise the implementation of their plans and agreements right from 2024.

The two sides said they will also maintain high-level mutual visits between NA leaders, agencies, and parliamentary friendship groups. They also plan to increase sharing information and experience in parliamentary activities, coordinate cooperation agreements between the two Governments, and maintain mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums as well as in regional and international issues of shared concern.

Regarding international and regional issues of mutual interest, the two sides welcomed the support that they have given to each other at international forums and organizations such as the United Nations, International Parliamentary Union and Asia-Europe Meeting.

They expressed their belief that the Vietnam – Bulgaria traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation will be unceasingly consolidated and developed in the time ahead, towards the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations (February 8, 1950-2025).

