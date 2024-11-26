Bulgaria seeks to learn from Hai Phong's industrial development

President Rumen Radev demonstrated a keen interest in several vital economic sectors of the Northern City of Hai Phong during his visit to the city today.

At today's warm reception, Hai Phong City Party Secretary Le Tien Chau extended a heartfelt welcome to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his delegation, expressing his delight at their visit to Hai Phong City.

Secretary Le Tien Chau presented a detailed overview of the key aspects of Hai Phong City's socioeconomic development. He expressed optimism that following President Rumen Radev's visit and work, along with the guidance from the leaders of both nations, and the assistance from the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam, the central ministries and agencies of Vietnam will collaborate more closely.

This collaboration is expected to enhance the exchange of delegations at various levels, including business delegations and activities that promote interpersonal connections, he said.

Furthermore, he expected that promoting cooperation in investment promotion activities, trade and economic activities, logistics, contributing to deepening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general, and between Bulgaria and Hai Phong City in particular.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev affirmed that Vietnam is not only an important partner of Bulgaria in Southeast Asia but also a country with a long-standing relationship with Bulgaria, always trusting, respecting and helping each other; at the same time, expressing strong impressions of the development of Hai Phong City, one of the dynamic cities of Vietnam.

He expressed interest in some key economic sectors of Hai Phong such as seaports, industry, especially the automobile industry, and wished that Hai Phong leaders would share experiences in implementing development goals.

President Rumen Radev hoped that Hai Phong would provide further insights into its solutions for infrastructure development and investment attraction, with particular emphasis on achieving a balance between tradition and modernity, as well as between economic growth and the preservation of core cultural and traditional values.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev enthusiastically endorsed Hai Phong's cooperation proposals, expressing his belief that the two sides would achieve significant advancements in foreign relations and effective collaboration across various sectors.

During his visit to Hai Phong, President Radev's delegation toured Lan Ha Bay, Tan Cang International Container Port, and Vinfast automobile manufacturing plant.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Anh Quan