Bold reform of commune administration for smoother running

Vietnam is restructuring local government by eliminating district levels and consolidating communes, requiring higher qualifications for commune officials to manage expanded responsibilities and ensure efficient, modern administration.

Civil servants working at the People’s Committee of Hiep Binh Chanh Ward in Thu Duc City of HCMC are processing administrative dossiers for citizens (Photo: SGGP)

In her disclosures at the opening session of the Steering Committee for the Reorganization of Administrative Units and the Formulation of a Two-Tier Local Governance Model, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra revealed that the current 10,035 commune-level entities will be consolidated to approximately 2,000, effectively transforming each commune into a quasi-district.

Given the nation’s current population of approximately 100 million, the consolidation to 2,000 communes would result in each commune serving approximately 50,000 residents. According to Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Tu, Chief of Office of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), the commune level serves as the closest administrative interface with society, directly translating national policies and directives into actionable local initiatives.

As the national administrative system is striving for streamlined efficiency, the assumption of expanded responsibilities by commune-level personnel is inevitable. However, the escalating workload necessitates corresponding enhancements in the capabilities and qualifications of these personnel. Furthermore, the streamlining process mandates personnel capable of multitasking, demonstrating adaptability, and ensuring operational efficiency.

Dau Ngoc Linh from HCMC Academy of Cadres noted the central government’s plan to eliminate districts and cut communes by 70 percent, expanding remaining communes geographically and workload-wise. This demands revised staffing. She recommends determining optimal staffing by considering area, population, and socio-economic factors like business prevalence, to ensure adequate service delivery.

Furthermore, non-specialized personnel in HCMC and other major urban centers perform duties analogous to civil servants, bearing substantial workloads and responsibilities without adequate remuneration but receiving only stipends. Given the enhanced role of commune-level civil servants post-restructuring, many critical functions cannot be delegated to non-specialized personnel.

Therefore, several experts in the field have urged a policy review to convert non-specialized roles to civil service, enabling stricter performance standards. Dau Ngoc Linh suggests commune officials need district-level competencies, requiring higher standards, better pay, and tenured positions. This ensures capable personnel for expanded commune responsibilities.

Elaborating on the outcomes of recent local administrative restructuring initiatives, Huynh Thi Hong Nhien from HCMC University of Law emphasized that staff downsizing must be coupled with qualitative enhancements in the civil service. This synergistic approach ensures the operational efficacy of the administrative apparatus, thereby meeting the demands of socioeconomic development.

Referencing the objectives of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, which advocates for staff downsizing in conjunction with restructuring and qualitative improvements in the civil service, she asserted that this initiative aims to rectify staffing disparities, particularly at the grassroots level. Realization of this objective necessitates the adoption of competitive, transparent recruitment and appointment mechanisms, utilizing merit-based selection processes.

Furthermore, the development of output-based performance evaluation criteria is imperative, which can foster individual accountability and mitigate the prevalence of perfunctory work practices. Additionally, staff downsizing must be accompanied by competitive compensation packages to attract and retain talent.

Dau Ngoc Linh also pointed out that the evolving functions, mechanisms, and models of commune-level governance require the continuous development of civil service competencies. Concurrently, the selection and training of personnel proficient in digital technology is crucial for optimizing operational efficiency at both the individual and organizational levels.

Following the completion of the restructuring, which will result in a streamlined administrative apparatus and heightened performance expectations, performance evaluation methodologies must be revised, alongside adjustments to remuneration and benefits. The immediate implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for each job role is essential for establishing performance-based compensation structures, thereby incentivizing productivity.

According to Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Tu, enhancing commune-level personnel capabilities demands a multifaceted approach, encompassing the selection of qualified candidates, ongoing professional development, and strategic personnel deployment. Effective implementation of these strategies requires robust leadership and close collaboration among relevant units and agencies.

Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Canh Hop, former Dean of the Faculty of Administration – State under HCMC University of Law, voiced that the restructuring will yield a substantial pool of candidates.

He proposed the strategic placement of digitally literate and dynamic young professionals at the commune level. These individuals, characterized by innovative thinking and adaptability, will serve as the core force of administrative reform. Meanwhile, provincial-level positions should be filled by experienced personnel capable of providing strategic guidance and oversight to commune-level operations.

