Binh Duong named Intelligent Community of the Year

Vietnam’s Binh Duong Smart City has been named the 2023 Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).

The announcement was made at the annual Intelligent Community Awards Dinner in New York on October 26 (local time), the culminating event of this year’s ICF Global Summit conference.

Mai Hung Dung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, received the award for Binh Duong.

According to the ICF, Binh Duong has been previously named a Smart21 Community five times and to the prestigious list of Top7 three times since 2019.

“Binh Duong has methodically executed ICF’s Community Accelerator Strategy while participating in our annual awards. The city is a great example of the power of teamwork, focus on a clear and persistent strategy, and a passionate dedication to creating a place that honors its people and is part of a nation preparing its citizens for the 21st Century,” said ICF Co-Founder Louis Zacharilla.

Starting on October 25, the Summit featured two days of programming, workshops, and panel discussions around New York City

The ICF, headquartered in New York, is a global network of 197 cities, metro regions, and counties. It has developed a unique economic development framework called the Community Accelerator Strategy, based on its work with over 200 communities around the world, and offers training, consulting, community certification, and international awards.

The ICF said in the heart of Vietnam’s southeastern Binh Duong province is a brand new city in development. Binh Duong Smart City has worked tirelessly, assisted by ideas such as the “triple helix” collaboration method from ICF alumnus Eindhoven, the 2011 Intelligent Community of the Year, to transform a traditionally agrarian, low-population area into a core of Vietnam’s Southern Key Economic Zone.