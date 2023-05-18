Binh Dinh to invest Nobel Avenue in Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area

The People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province approved the proposal of the Provincial Department of Culture and Sports on naming Nobel Avenue and honoring scientists awarded the Nobel Prize who came to Quy Nhon City over passing years.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Binh Dinh Province Huynh Van Loi said that the project was based on the proposal of the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon City.

The Nobel Avenue will be implemented in Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area in Ghenh Rang Ward, Quy Nhon City where the urban area of science was set name in July 2017 by Dutch theoretical physicist Gerardus't Hooft, who won the 1999 Nobel Prize in Physics.

The Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area has an International Center of Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE), typical ExploraScience Quy Nhon with a museum showcasing the panoramic history of the universe and models, ideas, the world's most technologically advanced space projection buildings and scientific research institutes.

Here, many businesses are performing investments in software park projects, science and education city, hotel for science and so on.

Naming Nobel Avenue aimed at honoring and showing respect to the Nobel Professors who had come to Quy Hoa, and creating a new highlight to open a scientific tourism product for visitors in Quy Nhon City.

It is expected that the locality will call for sources of socialization and sponsors for the project investment.