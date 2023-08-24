Bilingual school contributes to promoting Vietnamese culture in Laos

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy had a meeting with outstanding teachers and students of the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Hanoi on August 23.

The school, formerly known as Nguyen Du I and Nguyen Du II primary schools, is a place for children of Vietnamese expatriates in Vientiane to study the Lao national curriculum along with the Vietnamese language.

In 2005, the Vietnamese Party, State and Government offered over 500,000 USD in funding to build the school, with two three-story buildings and 39 classrooms on a site of over 10,000 sq.m provided by the Lao Government. After three years of construction, the school was inaugurated and put into operation.

Currently, it has 30 classes with over 1,000 students from preschool to high school level, and 66 officials and teachers. The Vietnamese students account for about 45 percent and the rest are Lao students.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, the school was chosen by the two countries’ education ministries as a pilot bilingual school for teaching Vietnamese and Lao from grade 1 to grade 12.

At the meeting, Thuy lauded the achievements the school has recorded and noted his hope that its teachers and students will carry forward them, and play a more active role in preserving and promoting Vietnamese culture, history, land and people.

On August 23, the school’s delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and visited the President Ho Chi Minh relic site in the Presidential Palace, the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), and other places in Hanoi.