Bao Son Prize 2024 celebrating pioneering Vietnamese minds

The prestigious Bao Son Prize 2024 ceremony unfolded yesterday at the magnificent Hanoi Opera House, co-held by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and Bao Son Fund.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and President of Bao Son Fund are congratulating the winners of Bao Son Prize

Bao Son Prize is held annually and serves as a vital platform to celebrate exceptional contributions in science, technology, engineering, literature, and art. It honors individuals and research entities, both domestic and international, whose work significantly impacts Vietnam’s national development.

A key criterion emphasizes the practical and effective application of these works, highlighting their tangible contribution to national construction and defense.

In 2024, the Bao Son Prize Judge Board recognized four groundbreaking works across four distinct fields:

1. In Animal Protection and Environment: “Research and production of African swine fever vaccine” (product name: AVAC ASF LIVE), led by Dr Nguyen Van Diep from AVAC Vietnam JSC.

2. In Health Science: “Research and application of endoscopic surgery in the treatment of some thyroid diseases”, a study spearheaded by Labor Hero, People’s Physician, Assoc Prof Dr Tran Ngoc Luong.

3. In Engineering Technology: “Research and application of advanced three-phase composite materials and structures in engineering”, a project undertaken by Prof DrSc Nguyen Dinh Duc from the University of Engineering and Technology, Vietnam National University – Hanoi.

4. In Social Sciences and Humanities: “History of Ethnic Policy of Vietnamese Communists”, authored by Prof Dr Furuta Motoo from Vietnam-Japan University, Vietnam National University – Hanoi.

Each of the four winners received a cash prize valued at US$120,000, equivalent to approximately VND3 billion.

The organization board lauded the winning projects for demonstrating remarkable advancements in research and technological application. These works, they noted, deliver substantial practical value and high socio-economic efficiency, actively contributing to sustainable development and enhancing quality of life across the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung is delivering his speech in the ceremony

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung extended heartfelt congratulations to the four winners, acknowledging that their outstanding scientific endeavors had successfully navigated rigorous selection rounds to receive this high honor.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Bao Son Prize as a powerful testament to the synergy between policy and practice, private and state sectors, and the crucial collaboration among the state, scientists, businesses, and the community. This collective effort, he emphasized, is vital for fostering an open, sustainable, and effective innovation ecosystem.

Bao Son Group and Fund, particularly through this prize, are steadily building a reputation as a credible annual recognition that carries profound humanistic value. It aims to inspire scientists, acknowledging, appreciating, and encouraging their persistent, often silent, dedication to the nation’s progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung expressed confidence that the scientific contributions celebrated at the event will serve as significant motivation, encouraging researchers to continue dedicating their intellect and energy towards Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam