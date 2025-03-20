Business

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to invest VND2,385 billion in int’l general port

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha just signed Decision No. 650/QD-TTG approving the construction project of Long Son My Xuan International General Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Long Son My Xuan International General Port will occupy a total area of approximately 41.65 hectares with a total investment of VND2,385 billion (US$93.3 million). (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of Long Son My Xuan International General Port in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex in My Xuan Ward, Phu My Town, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province aims to gradually complete the port complex according to the approved master plan; build a multipurpose port to serve economic activities and industrial zones in the province and neighboring areas; meet the demand for construction materials in the region; and maximize the advantages of the natural geographical location and transportation infrastructure projects in the area to promote the socio-economic development of the province in particular and the Southern region in general.

The project includes a berth with a length of 270 meters capable of accommodating ships with a capacity of up to 30,000 DWT; four barge berths with a total length of 530 meters to receive vessels and barges with a capacity of up to 7,500 DWT; a warehouse system; a cement grinding station with a capacity of 2.3 million tons per year; and other facilities.

It is planned on an area of 41.65 hectares with a total investment of VND2,385 billion (US$93.3 million).

By Phan Thao—translated by Kim Khanh

