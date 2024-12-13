Authorities to throw book at irresponsible hospitals jeopardizing patients

Health authorities will take decisive action against any negligence that jeopardizes patient care by causing shortages of essential drugs and medical equipment.

This morning, the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to the National Drug Centralized Procurement Center, the Department of Health of provinces and cities and medical examination and treatment facilities nationwide on ensuring the supply of drugs and medical equipment for patients with health insurance cards.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that medical facilities currently have a comprehensive legal framework to facilitate the procurement and assurance of medications and medical equipment necessary for their operations.

Nevertheless, following inspections conducted by the Ministry of Health, along with reports from media outlets and feedback from health insurance stakeholders, it has been noted that there are still instances of shortages in drugs and medical equipment.

Additionally, there have been reports of medical facilities directing health insurance participants to procure their own medications and medical supplies, even for items that are supposed to be covered under the health insurance service pricing structure.

This negatively impacts patient rights, erodes public trust in the healthcare system and the health insurance program, and undermines a crucial social security policy.

Therefore, to guarantee the availability of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment for examination and treatment activities, as well as to protect the rights of health insurance participants, the Ministry of Health has instructed leaders of relevant agencies and units responsible for national and local drug procurement, along with medical facilities, to prioritize resources for the procurement and bidding processes of these essential items.

Departments of Health in cities and provinces will enhance oversight of the procurement, bidding, and distribution of drugs and medical equipment while taking strict action against any instances of negligence, irresponsibility, evasion, or delays in these processes that could result in shortages affecting the medical needs of the population and the rights of health insurance participants.

Medical examination and treatment facilities are required to maintain a sufficient supply of medications and medical equipment for health insurance participants and must not impose any obligation on patients to purchase these items independently, particularly those that are included in the pricing structure of medical services and fall within the benefits covered by health insurance.

In instances where unavoidable circumstances or force majeure events result in shortages of medications and medical supplies, healthcare facilities shoulddirect and transfer patients to alternative facilities possessing adequate inventories.

Furthermore, when healthcare facilities are necessitated to prescribe medications and medical equipment for patients covered by health insurance for independent procurement, they are mandated to provide comprehensive information, guidance, and advice regarding patient rights and health insurance entitlements. Moreover, healthcare facilities are obligated to clearly inform patients about the unavailability of medications and medical supplies, along with the relevant regulations.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated By Anh Quan