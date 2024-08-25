International

Australian Senate President visits Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam

President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines visited the special national relic Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on August 24 afternoon, as part of her ongoing official visit to Vietnam.

vna-potal-chu-tich-thuong-vien-australia-tham-quan-van-mieu-quoc-tu-giam-7555002-4667.jpg.webp
President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines (C) visits the special national relic Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam. (Photo: VNA)

The Australian legislator was briefed on the history of formation and development of Vietnam's first university, which is deeply connected to the nation's tradition of studiousness.

Lines toured ancient architectural sites such as the Dai Trung Gate, Khue Van Cac, Dai Thanh Palace, doctoral steles, and explored places dedicated to preserving and honouring the values of Vietnamese education and showcasing the prominent cultural heritage of Vietnam.

The Australian guest was presented the book "Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Thang Long" by the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of the Temple of Literature-Imperial Academy.

The Temple of Literature was established in 1070-1076 under the Ly Dynasty (1010-1225). It is the place that witnessed and retained the development of the country’s education, and a historical and cultural relic that promotes the its cultural values. With its ancient architecture and unique humanistic values, the relic contributes to enriching the nation's cultural treasure. In recent years, the site has become an attractive cultural destination, attracting crowds of domestic and international tourists.

VNA

Tags

Australian legislator prominent cultural heritage of Vietnam Vietnam's first university

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn