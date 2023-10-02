Australia helps Vietnam in airport planning

The Ministry of Transport said it has approved adjustments to the project reviewing, evaluating and recommending the results of research on planning for the international airport of Da Nang.

The Ministry of Transport said it has approved adjustments to the project reviewing, evaluating and recommending the results of research on planning for international airports of Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc for the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2050, and the planning scheme for Con Dao airport for the 2021-2030 period.

The project is included in Aus4Transport, a technical assistance program for Vietnam’s transport sector using non-refundable aid from the Australian Government in the 2017-2021 period.

Apart from reviewing and evaluating the planning, it will give recommendations regarding the planning and types of aircraft, and organize workshops to raise the capacity of stakeholders.

The project has a total non-refundable ODA capital from the Aus4Transport program of AUD713,000 (over US$450,000 , and is scheduled to last until June 2024.