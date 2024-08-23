Argentina workshop spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s thought

President Ho Chi Minh’s thought was spotlighted at a workshop entitled “President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam-Latin America relations” at the Héctor P. Agosti Marxist Studies and Training Centre (CEFMA) in Buenos Aires on August 22.

Participants at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

The event was jointly organised by the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, in collaboration with the Communist Party of Argentina (CPA) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Latin American nation, as part of a working visit of a CPV delegation led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education.

It saw the participation of 100 delegates from the CPA, the Communist Party of Uruguay, and many researchers, scholars, and friends of Vietnam.

Addressing the workshop, Nghia thanked the people of Latin American countries, especially Argentina and Uruguay, for their solidarity, friendship, and immense support during Vietnam's struggle against foreign aggression and national reunification, and in the national construction and development process.

He affirmed the great value and enduring vitality of Ho Chi Minh's thought, and stated that socialism is the goal and ideal of the CPV and the people of Vietnam, and also an objective requirement and inevitable path of the Vietnamese revolution that President Ho Chi Minh, the CPV and the Vietnamese people have chosen and are pursuing with steadfast efforts.

He stressed that President Ho Chi Minh's thought is a revolutionary and scientific ideology based on Marxism-Leninism, which combines national and humankind cultural quintessence. It is the guideline for Vietnam to achieve growth breakthroughs and rapid and sustainable economic development.

Mr. Nghia expressed his belief that the values of Ho Chi Minh's ideology, and the path to socialism in Vietnam will be a source of strong encouragement for countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh was the one who laid the foundation for the relationship between Uruguay and Vietnam.

He expressed his admiration and respect for the spirit of solidarity, courage, and heroic sacrifice for independence and freedom of the Vietnamese people, and praised achievements that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the CPV, have achieved in the cause of development and international integration.

Marcelo Fabian Rodríguez, Member of the Secretariat of the CPA and Director of CEFMA, stressed that Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh have always been symbols of the struggle against colonialism, imperialism and capitalist exploitation.

Rodríguez said that the CPA is establishing a centre for Vietnam research to learn about the policies and experiences of the CPV in national development, as well as to promote socio-economic achievements and the image of a modern and integrated Vietnam, thus contributing to strengthening cooperation and exchange between the two Parties.

Meanwhile, Acting General Secretary of the CPA Kneyness affirmed that more than ever, the image of communist soldier Ho Chi Minh and the shining example of the Vietnamese nation in the national liberation and independence movement, will forever be a guiding torch, a source of encouragement and motivation for peoples, progressive movements and communists around the world in the struggle to protect the independence, freedom, and happiness of humankind and their own nation.

