Ambassador appreciates Saint Petersburg’s support for Vietnam - Russia ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highly valued the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg’s support for relations between the two countries while meeting with Vice Chairman of the Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko on May 17.

The meeting was part of Khoi’s working trip to Saint Petersburg and attendance in Vietnam Week in the city.

Bondarenko said that through a visit to Vietnam by a delegation of the Saint Petersburg Legislative Assembly in 2022, he perceived that Vietnam will soon reach the top position in Southeast Asia thanks to its economic development prospect and growing reputation in the international arena.

He affirmed that his city will do everything it can to organize this year’s most important event for both sides – the inauguration of a monument to late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh – on schedule.Khoi appreciated the support from his host and the city’s Legislative Assembly for the Russia - Vietnam relations and the connections between Saint Petersburg and its twin cities in Vietnam. Despite current difficulties, relations between the two countries have continuously strengthened and made new strides.

In particular, Saint Petersburg is important to bilateral ties since it was the first place in the Soviet Union that Nguyen Ai Quoc, who later became President Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam, set foot in 100 years ago, he went on. He expressed his delight that the monument to President Ho Chi Minh will be unveiled on June 30 as scheduled, becoming a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

The ambassador also took this occasion to thank the municipal Legislative Assembly for creating conditions for Vietnamese people to work and live in the city, especially amid the pandemic, when they were given access to necessary health care services.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed some issues of common concern. Khoi held that the Russian city’s experience in promoting relations with Vietnam is a good example for both sides to address current difficulties.

On May 18, Ambassador Khoi and Pyotr Tishenko, Chairman of the city’s Archival Committee, marked the opening of an exhibition on the time-tested friendship between Saint Petersburg and Vietnam.

The event aims to celebrate 100 years since Ho Chi Minh arrived in the Soviet Union, and the place he first set foot in was Petrograd, which is now Saint Petersburg. Held by five central archival centers of the two countries at the initiative of the Saint Petersburg Archival Committee, it displays many precious objects showing the bilateral friendship in multiple fields.

The exhibition is part of the ongoing Vietnam Week in Saint Petersburg.