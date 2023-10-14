Ajman Bank pays for export containers missing in Dubai

Importer's bank Ajman Bank PJSC has repaid money for containers of pepper and cashews that were scammed in Dubai.

The Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) yesterday announced that four containers of pepper, cinnamon, and cashews that were scammed in Dubai had been refunded by the bank.

Recently, Ajman Bank (UAE) has refunded money to businesses, the total amount refunded for 4 shipments is more than US$ 354,990. As for one shipment of star anise currently located at Jebel Ali port, the business is continuing to work with Ajman Bank requiring payment of all costs incurred including warehousing fees, lawyers, and bringing the goods back to the Hai Phong port.

Three months earlier, Vietnamese companies might lose five containers of spices and cashews that were shipped to Dubai under suspicion of being scammed. The buyer of all these shipments is Bab Al Rehab Foodstuff Trading LLC (BARFT) based in Dubai, and the importer's bank is Ajman Bank PJSC. The VPSA has coordinated with businesses, banks, express delivery companies, and shipping companies to compile information for the report of the scam. It also informed government agencies, ministries, embassies and the Vietnam Trade Office in the UAE and news agencies.

Businesses are warned to be more careful in negotiating and verifying partners for signing contracts to avoid similar incidents again the next time.