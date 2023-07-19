Pepper, cashew exporting businesses to Dubai indicate being victims of scams

The Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) has recently sent a notification to businesses regarding a suspected case of fraud in the export of cashew nuts to Dubai.

Recently, VINACAS received a report from Tin Mai Company, a member of VINACAS, regarding its contract to sell cashew nuts to a business partner in Dubai (contact person: Mr. Naeem Chaudhry, Mobile/WhatsApp: +971 58 600 1304, email: naeem@barft.com).

According to the report, after the customer advanced 15 percent of the total contract value, the company shipped the goods, and on June 24, the shipment arrived at Jebel Ali port, UAE. Subsequently, the goods were unloaded, and the empty container was returned on June 27. However, Tin Mai Company has not yet received the remaining 85 percent of the payment.

The Vietnam Pepper Association also revealed that, besides Tin Mai Company, at least two other businesses involved in exporting pepper and spices had faced a similar situation with the same customer.

Mr. Tran Huu Hau, Deputy Secretary-General of VINACAS, announced that VINACAS would work in coordination with the Vietnam Pepper Association to arrange a meeting with the affected businesses to gather detailed information. Subsequently, they would submit official requests to the relevant authorities in Vietnam and the UAE, urging them to consider and provide assistance in resolving the situation faced by these businesses.