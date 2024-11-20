AgroViet 2024 commences to drive agricultural sector’s sustainability

The 24th International Agricultural Exhibition (AgroViet 2024) commenced today bringing together key stakeholders to drive innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the fair (Photo: SGGP)

The event under the theme ‘Connecting value chains, developing green agriculture, circular economy’ drew in hundreds of domestic and foreign enterprises, forging international partnerships, showcasing the best of Vietnamese agriculture, and opening new doors to global markets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director Nguyen Minh Tien of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the kick-off AgroViet 202 aimed to help local cooperatives and enterprises showcase their agricultural products, connect with global partners, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

This year's fair has 250 booths of enterprises, international organizations and 36 provinces and cities across the country. Notable products include ST25 Golden Swallow rice, Dien Bien jasmine rice, Hong Xiem roast duck, Chu Hanh black jelly, Chi Lang custard apple.

In addition to agricultural products, the fair showcases cutting-edge agricultural technology, including rice milling machines, lawn mowers, water pumps, and pesticide spraying drones.

The fair will be running until November 23 and is gratis for everyone.

A representative from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that AgroViet 2024, with its extensive and varied scope, offers significant opportunities for collaboration and growth for both domestic and international businesses, thereby enhancing the export and consumption of agricultural products.

A booth of Mongolian enterprise

Director Nguyen Minh Tien highlighted the impressive achievements of Vietnam's agricultural sector in recent times, noting that the export turnover for agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reached US$53.53 billion in 2023, with projections indicating it could exceed $62 billion in 2024.

Alongside the AgroViet 2024 International Agricultural Exhibition, which is also being held in Hanoi, the Vietnam Regional Specialties Fair commenced on the morning of November 20.

This event, running until November 24, provides a platform for businesses and localities to showcase their unique specialties and representative products from various regions across the country.

