Agency heads have authority to decide on IT application investment, procurement

The delegates voted to pass the draft resolution

That a was announced at the 21st session convened by the tenth People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City of the tenure 2021-2026 yesterday.

At the thematic session, the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City approved a draft resolution regulating the authority to decide on investment and procurement of information technology applications using regular expenditure funds from the state budget under the management of Ho Chi Minh City.

Pursuant to this resolution, Party agencies, State agencies, public non-business units, socio-political organizations, socio-political-professional organizations, social organizations, socio-professional organizations, and other legally established associations within the administrative scope of Ho Chi Minh City are authorized to approve investments, procurements, and service rentals for information technology application activities, utilizing regular expenditure funds from the state budget.

Heads of agencies, units and organizations are allowed to decide on the procurement and use of funds in accordance with the provisions of the law on the state budget, the law on bidding, the law on management and use of public assets and other relevant legal provisions for information technology application activities as per Decree 73.

Heads of agencies, units, and organizations under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee have the authority to approve investments and procurements related to information systems including hardware, software, and databases and specialized IT service rentals not commercially available, for their own use and that of their affiliated budget-using units.

City agencies, departments, and affiliated budget units can independently procure information technology hardware, software, databases, and services not available on the open market.

Agencies, organizations, units and individuals with authority assigned in this resolution are responsible for properly and fully implementing the regulations on standards, norms, conditions, methods, procedures, authority and responsibilities according to the provisions of the Law on Budget, Law on Bidding, Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, Law on Public Investment and related legal documents.

The municipal People's Committee is responsible for implementing the resolution. If any issues arise during implementation or if amendments and supplements are needed, the Committee shall promptly report to the city People's Council for resolution within its authority.

Any amendments, supplements, or replacements to referenced documents will apply.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan