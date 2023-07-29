Additional 250,000 vaccine doses provided for poor children in Vietnam

In response to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health’s appeal for help with vaccines, international organizations and domestic enterprises have provided 250,000 doses of "5-in-1" DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has just received 19,300 doses of the "5-in-1" DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine which a local enterprise imported for the National Expanded Immunization Program. The vaccine will be used to vaccinate poor children in the northern mountainous regions.

Along with that, 185,700 doses of the "5 in 1" vaccine donated by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund to Vietnam have also arrived in Hanoi.

Samples of all batches of these vaccines will be sent for testing, then they will be distributed to localities for healthcare workers to administer vaccines in the expanded immunization program.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has assigned the Department of Preventive Medicine and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to continue supporting localities in expanded vaccination work to ensure proper vaccine administration.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said that the influence of the Čovid-19 epidemic and the policy on budget decentralization have resulted in a disruption of vaccine import. In the past time, to promptly meet the demand for "5 in 1" vaccines in the implementation of immunization for children under 1-year-old, the Ministry of Health has contacted the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund, and other significant national bodies and they have enthusiastically supported the Ministry.