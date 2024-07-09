8 out of 15 samples in Bac Giang Province tested negative for diphtheria

Eight out of 15 samples in Bac Giang Province related to Moong Thi B., the diphtheria infectious case had negative testing results for the disease.

A medical staff at Hiep Hoa District Medical Center in the province of Bac Giang takes samples of a person for testing. (Photo: Si Quyet)

The remaining seven samples are currently awaiting for the results.



Upon receiving notification related to diphtheria, Bac Giang Province urgently conducted medical traces for F1 cases.

Vice Director of the Bac Giang Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) Le Tien Cuong on July 9 informed that the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology announced testing results on eight out of 15 samples sent by the Bac Giang Provincial CDC for the epidemiological inspections.

Previously, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reported that right after receiving notification from Nghe An Provincial CDC regarding two girls who were born in 2006 and had close contact with a deceased diphtheria case and have just left Ky Son District in Nghe An Province for Hiep Hoa District in Bac Giang Province, the Bac Giang Provincial Center for Disease Control promptly carried out medical traces and get their samples collected for testing.

The epidemiological investigation determined one positive case for diphtheria, Moong Thi B., residing in Pha Danh Commune, Ky Son District.

Immediately, Bac Giang Provincial CDC took the patient to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the capital city of Hanoi for isolation and treatment.

Furthermore, the local health sector has been conducting medical traces and testing for 15 cases having close contact with Moong Thi B.

The Vice Director of Bac Giang Provincial Center for Disease Control indicated that despite negative testing results for diphtheria in eight cases, these people have been isolated, received antibiotic prophylaxis for seven days and monitored for 14 days to ensure safety from diphtheria.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong