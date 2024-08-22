6-year-old boy found safe after surviving 5 days in deep forest

The Van Yen district police confirmed that after five days, the 6-year-old boy was found by family members, relatives, local residents, and authorities.
The boy is the youngest son of a couple in Lam Giang Commune in Van Yen District. According to SGGP newspaper, the boy went missing after getting lost on August 17. He was with relatives, having a meal during the July lunar festival at a relative’s house in Lam Giang Commune. On the way back home, the boy and 8 friends stopped at a hillside to pick flowers and fruits. However, he took a different path and disappeared.
From August 17 to August 20, the local authorities mobilized around 100-150 people, including police, military personnel, youth, women, and local residents to search for the missing child.
The boy was discovered by a local resident in the forest near Lang Thip Commune, approximately 20 km from where he went missing.
He was immediately taken to a medical station for examination and health care.