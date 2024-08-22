National

6-year-old boy found safe after surviving 5 days in deep forest

SGGP

A 6-year-old boy who had been found safe in the deep forest for five days in the woods, Yen Bai Province revealed this.

Local residents search for the missing boy

The Van Yen district police confirmed that after five days, the 6-year-old boy was found by family members, relatives, local residents, and authorities.

The boy is the youngest son of a couple in Lam Giang Commune in Van Yen District. According to SGGP newspaper, the boy went missing after getting lost on August 17. He was with relatives, having a meal during the July lunar festival at a relative’s house in Lam Giang Commune. On the way back home, the boy and 8 friends stopped at a hillside to pick flowers and fruits. However, he took a different path and disappeared.

From August 17 to August 20, the local authorities mobilized around 100-150 people, including police, military personnel, youth, women, and local residents to search for the missing child.

The boy was discovered by a local resident in the forest near Lang Thip Commune, approximately 20 km from where he went missing.

He was immediately taken to a medical station for examination and health care.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Dan Thuy

