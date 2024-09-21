56 outstanding digital technology enterprises honored

There were 81 nominations from 56 noteworthy enterprises which are honored as the top 10 Vietnamese IT enterprises in 2024 in 22 fields.

Some 56 outstanding digital technology enterprises are honored

Noticeably, of 81 nominations, 11 were for trillion-dollar digital technology enterprises.

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) held a ceremony to announce and honor the top 10 outstanding digital technology enterprises in Vietnam in 2024 with the presence of representatives of the the Ministry of Information and Communications, technology experts, and over 400 delegates who are leaders, officers, and employees of the honored digital technology enterprises.

The annual-held Top 10 Outstanding Digital Technology Enterprises in Vietnam program aims to vote and recognize the most prestigious and capable enterprises in Vietnam by VINASA.

The program also aims to introduce and connect the selected enterprises with domestic and international partners. Over the years, agencies, businesses, organizations, and partners have highly valued the program as it effectively supports businesses in communication activities and promoting cooperation.

Launched on May 13, 2024, after 2 months of launching and implementing, the program has received support and participation from many businesses. The evaluation council comprises of representatives from the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Science and Technology, universities, international consulting and auditing companies; representatives of IT press agencies, IT experts and representatives of VINASA leaders. The council members arrived at agreement to select 81 nominations from 56 businesses worthy of being honored as the top 10 Vietnamese IT enterprises in 2024 in 22 fields.

Noticeably, there are 11 nominations for trillion-dollar digital technology enterprises. According to statistics, the total revenue of the enterprises honored in the top 10 this year reached VND115,469 billion (more than US$4.7 billion) employing a total of 76,767 people. Particularly, 11 thousand-billion digital technology enterprises had a revenue of VND 82,251 billion ($3.3 billion), creating jobs for 52,244 workers.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, while countries in the world have been continuing to face many difficulties to recover their economies, the Vietnamese digital technology industry has still achieved remarkable results. Vietnam's digital technology industry revenue in the first 9 months of 2024 reached $118 billion, an increase of 17.78 percent compared to the first 9 months of 2023; of which, revenue from software activities and digital industry services was $6.64 billion, an increase of 9.86 percent compared to the first 9 months of 2023.

The Vietnamese digital technology business community has gathered more than 51,000 enterprises, creating jobs for over 1.5 million people. Moreover, about 1,500 digital technology enterprises have earned money from operating activities in foreign markets. Software activities and digital industry services are one of Vietnamese firms' competitive strengths both domestically and globally, helping to position Vietnam on the global digital industry map.

Vice President of VINASA Ngo Dien Hy said that the sustainable development of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises is based on the ownership, development, and application of advanced technology tools, and the development of excellent IT experts and engineers.

Especially, he stressed the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Many companies have patented AI products and won many international awards. The growth formula of many digital technology enterprises in recent times is to invest heavily in R&D to apply AI tools such as OCR, Chatbot, Code Converter, Code Generator, Test automation to increase labor productivity, increase product packaging speed; thereby optimizing resources to create growth in both revenue and profit.

The number of AI engineers and experts in enterprises is also increasing rapidly. A report shows that Vietnam has about 10,000 AI engineers, of which FPT announced that it has more than 1,000 AI experts.

According to VINASA, Vietnam is being evaluated as the next economy in Asia to have the opportunity to become one of the global semiconductor industry development centers in addition to Korea, Taiwan (China), and Japan. In fact, Vietnam is quickly becoming a "rising star" of the global semiconductor market, with many advantages and great opportunities for cooperation and development.

By Tran Binh – Translated By Anh Quan